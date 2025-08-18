UP: Expelled Samajwadi Party leader calls on Chief Minister Yogi

Lucknow: Chail MLA Pooja Pal, who was recently expelled by Samajwadi Party for anti-party activities, called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

Both the office of the chief minister and the MLA posted about the meeting on micro-blogging site X on Saturday night. “Honourable MLA of Chail Assembly constituency of Kaushambi district, Pooja Pal, made a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today,” the office of Yogi Adityanath said in a post in Hindi.

Sharing a photograph of the meeting, Pal said in a post in Hindi, “I once again thank the honourable chief minister. Under his leadership, goons and mafias are shown their rightful place, which is very important for a progressive society.”

In another X post on Sunday, Pal said, “There are some people who always comment on my personal life and keep writing about it. I have no problem if they write, but they should write the truth, because I contested the election from their party, their leader knows everything...”

“They knew I lost the election in 2017. Taking this as an opportunity, some leaders -- Atiq Ahmed (gangster-turned-politician who was shot dead in 2023) and my maternal relatives who wanted to contest the MLA election -- started working to end my political career. I was unable to fight Raju Pal’s (her husband) case. A conspiracy was hatched against me by Atiq Ahmed, in which my own family members were involved,” she wrote in the long post.