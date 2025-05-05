UP Excise department’s revenue collection sees 30% jump in April

Lucknow: The Excise department of Uttar Pradesh has made a strong start to the new financial year by collecting Rs 4,319.46 crore in April 2025, achieving 93.9 percent of its monthly target of Rs 4,600 crore. This performance marks a 30 percent increase in revenue compared to April 2024, when the department collected Rs 3,313.43 crore.

The department’s success is seen as a major contribution to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion-dollar economy.

Minister of State for Excise and Prohibition (Independent Charge), Nitin Agarwal, said: “This remarkable achievement reflects our department’s commitment to revenue generation and control over illegal liquor trade. It is the result of our zero-tolerance policy against illicit liquor.”

He added that the use of new technology, such as QR code-based tracking systems, has improved monitoring and increased transparency.

According to the minister, the department has set a target of Rs 63,000 crore in revenue for the financial year 2025–26. “This revenue will play a vital role in funding development projects, improving infrastructure, and supporting social welfare schemes,” he said.

In addition to revenue growth, the department intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor. In April, officials carried out 80,519 raids, registered 9,768 cases, and seized around 2.62 lakh litres of illegal liquor. A total of 1,772 people were arrested, and 324 of them were sent to jail. Authorities also seized 13 vehicles used in smuggling.