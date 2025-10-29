UP: Ex-BJP MLA’s ‘bring Muslim girls’ remark sparks outrage, political firestorm

Lucknow: A political storm has erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district after Hindu Yuva Vahini’s state in-charge and former BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh allegedly urged

Hindu men to “bring Muslim girls” during a public meeting in Dhankharpur village on October 16.

The video of his remarks has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition parties.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Dumariyaganj, Sayyeda Khatoon, demanded strict action against the former legislator, accusing him of attempting to disturb communal harmony in the region.

She said that a government which promotes the slogan “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao” cannot allow its leaders to insult women with such inflammatory comments.

Khatoon also criticised the police for inaction despite complaints being filed, alleging that the administration’s silence was emboldening divisive elements.

In his speech at Dhankharpur, Singh reportedly said that 10 Muslim girls should be “turned into Hindu girls” and given jobs.

Responding to the controversy, he later defended his statement, claiming it was a reaction to the alleged conversion of two Hindu girls in the area.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati also reacted sharply to Singh’s comments.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, she described his remarks — “Muslim girl lao, shaadi karo, naukri pao” — as hateful and dangerous.

She said such statements reflect a growing climate of communal hatred being spread in the name of religion and love jihad.