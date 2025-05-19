UP: Ensured it won’t happen again, says Akhilesh after SP’s objectionable comment on deputy CM

Lucknow: After an alleged objectionable post targeting Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was posted on Samajwadi Party’s official X handle, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he has taken assurance from his people that this will not happen again, and hoped that Pathak would as well stop making the kind of statements that triggered it.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister has asked Akhilesh to make his party workers read leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan and make them listen to Janeshwar Mishra’s speeches, so that socialism is reflected in their behaviour.

In an X post in Hindi late on Saturday night, Akhilesh said, “Taking cognizance of the comment on UP deputy chief minister, we at the party level have asked for an explanation from those who lost their temper after being hurt by his extremely indecent comment on the ‘DNA of socialists’. We have taken assurance from them that this will not happen again, but we hope that the kind of statements he makes continuously will also stop.”

Akhilesh said those statement’s may seem appropriate at Pathak’s personal level, but they cannot be justified in any way “on the scale of dignity and decency.”

“As a health minister, it is expected that you understand that talking dirty about someone’s DNA is actually accusing not a person, but his lineage and origin going back to ages. As we are Yaduvanshis related to Lord Krishna, your attack on our DNA hurts us religiously,” Akhilesh’s post read.

Akhilesh requested Pathak not to forget his morality while doing politics.

“We know that your religious personality is not such that you would make malicious comments against Lord Krishna, but a normal innocent person can take your comment otherwise. Hence, you are requested not to forget your morality while doing politics and hurt sensitive religious sentiments knowingly or unknowingly,” Yadav said.

The post asked Pathak to contemplate on the comment.

“I hope you apologise to the good person inside you. If you sit alone and objectively observe your behaviour, thoughts and personality of the past years, you will find that neither were there a deviation in your thoughts before, nor were your political aspirations such that you forget your ideals and lose your verbal balance,” the post read.

Akhilesh further asked Pathak to “protect and maintain the purity of politics” and turn his “conscience towards the right direction by maintaining appropriate distance from negative politics.”