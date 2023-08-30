UP emerges as economic powerhouse, CM Yogi highlights transformation

Lucknow: Lauding the resurgence of Uttar Pradesh’s economy Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh, which had long struggled with economic challenges, was on a path to becoming India’s leading economy.



Speaking at a meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable progress achieved during the last six years, attributing the state’s turnaround to a significant shift in the political landscape.

“Uttar Pradesh has emerged from a period of darkness and shed its ‘BIMARU’ (backward) label, thanks to the positive atmosphere created by the current administration,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has moved towards progress, becoming a developed state,” Yogi said. He emphasised that the state’s improved ranking in Ease of Doing Business, climbing from fourth to second place, reflected the government’s commitment to progress.

Regarding the critical issue of security, CM Yogi declared that Uttar Pradesh had become a safe haven for investors. He highlighted the state’s success in curbing criminal activities, making acts like kidnapping for ransom virtually impossible and ensuring the safety of industries.

The establishment of an Anti-Land Mafia Task Force was cited as a key achievement in freeing up land for industrial use. Over 64,000 hectares of land were reclaimed from land mafias, providing ample space for industrial growth. CM Yogi also highlighted the substantial increase in the credit-debit (CD) ratio from 42 per cent six years ago to 56 per cent today, with aspirations to reach 60 per cent.

CM Yogi further noted that the Reserve Bank’s recently released figures would provide insights into Uttar Pradesh’s economic trajectory. He emphasised that the state’s fiscal strength, marked by a revenue surplus, was attracting investors. “Uttar Pradesh is aggressively pursuing its largest-ever infrastructure program, with special attention given to the long-neglected eastern regions like Bundelkhand, which now enjoy improved access to essentials such as water,” he said.

The Global Investors Summit-23 held earlier this year garnered investment proposals exceeding Rs 36 lakh crores, reflecting growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s prospects. CM Yogi celebrated the remarkable progress of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, highlighting the success of the “One District One Product” initiative, now adopted as a nationwide program by the Government of India.