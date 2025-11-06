UP: Eight pilgrims die in two accidents

Mirzapur: What began as a sacred day of devotion turned into tragedy on Wednesday when eight pilgrims lost their lives in two separate accidents while heading to take a holy dip in the Ganga on Kartik Purnima.

In the first incident, six people were killed at Chunar railway station in Mirzapur district after being hit by the Kalka Mail around 9.15 am. According to railway officials, the victims had just alighted from the Gomoh-Prayagraj Express and were crossing the tracks from the wrong side when the speeding Kalka Mail arrived on Platform No. 3. The impact was so severe that the bodies were mutilated beyond recognition.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the tracks. The bodies were later identified with the help of local authorities and passengers. All the victims were on their way to take a ritual bath in the Ganga, a practice considered highly auspicious on Kartik Purnima.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to carry out relief operations immediately. He also instructed the SDRF and NDRF teams to assist at the site and ensure proper medical care for the injured. “My condolences are with the bereaved families. Directions have been issued for quick relief and treatment of those injured,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Union minister and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel also expressed sorrow over the incident. In a social media post, she wrote: “I am deeply pained by the heart-wrenching tragedy at Chunar railway station. I have directed district officials to reach the site immediately, speed up relief work, and ensure proper treatment for the injured. My condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for peace to the departed souls.”

In another tragic accident, two pilgrims were killed and nine others injured in Kanpur when an autorickshaw carrying 11 passengers fell into an open drain early Wednesday morning. The mishap occurred near Shri Mangaldeep Apartment on the Kalyanpur-Bithoor Road.

Police said the autorickshaw driver lost control after being blinded by the headlight of an oncoming truck. The vehicle swerved off the road and overturned into a drain.

The passengers, all residents of Kanpur Dehat, were on their way to Bithoor to bathe in the Ganga.

Local residents and police from Navsheeldham outpost arrived quickly at the scene and pulled the trapped passengers out of the drain. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Santa (35) of Mukutpur village under Gajner police station and Golu (20) of Bilaspur village.