UP: Eight killed in two road mishaps

Lucknow: Six people were killed and two others critically injured when a car carrying wedding guests crashed into a tree near Shukla Bhujauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district late Sunday night.

The ill-fated car was en route from Padrauna to Khadda when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and crash into a tree. Local residents rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts, soon joined by police and emergency responders. Three people were declared dead on the spot, while three others, critically injured, succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the district hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Omprakash Maddheshiya (driver), Harendra Maddheshiya, Ranjit Maddheshiya, Yogesh Maddheshiya, Mukesh, Bhim Yadav, and Laxman Yadav. The injured survivors are Raj Kishore and Bajrangi.

In a separate incident on Monday morning in Ballia district, two young men lost their lives in a road accident near Nasirabad village.

According to reports, Shubham Kumar Singh (22) and Gaurav Kumar Singh (25), both residents of Srinagar Dubey Chhapra under Bairia police station, were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a programme when their two-wheeler collided with an unidentified bus. Shubham died on the spot, while Gaurav succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.