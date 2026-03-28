UP: Eight killed, 18 injured in pickup-trailer collision

Kanpur: Eight people are killed and 18 others injured in a tragic road accident on the Kanpur–Prayagraj highway on Friday. The incident takes place near Dorma petrol pump in the Saini police station area when a speeding pickup vehicle loses control and crashes into a stationary trailer parked on the roadside.



The impact of the collision is severe, leaving the pickup completely mangled and triggering panic among passengers. Around 25 people, including women and children, are travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to initial information, all the victims are residents of Barokhar village in the Malwan area of Fatehpur district. They are returning from Prayagraj after performing a child’s head-shaving ritual on the occasion of Ram Navami. The group had also taken a holy dip at the Sangam before beginning their journey back home.

The accident occurs at around 3:45 pm, leading to chaos at the scene. Passersby and local residents rush to help the injured and inform the police. Police and health department teams reach the spot soon after receiving information.

Four ambulances are deployed to shift the injured to nearby hospitals. Seven people die while being taken for treatment, while one more succumbs later, taking the death toll to eight. The injured are currently undergoing treatment.

The accident leads to a temporary traffic jam on the highway. Authorities later clear the road with the help of a crane to remove the damaged vehicle and restore traffic movement.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.