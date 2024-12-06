UP: Eight dead as bus hits water tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kannauj (UP): Eight people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a water tanker which was irrigating plants on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Friday, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the Kannauj accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The accident occurred around 2 pm in the Sakrawa area when the private sleeper bus was on its way from Lucknow to Delhi, according to the police.

"Eight passengers lost their lives in the accident, and around a dozen injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Saifai Medical College in Etawah district ," said Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand.

The passengers who escaped unhurt were sent to their destinations in another bus, he added.

State Minister for Jal Shakti, Swatantra Dev Singh, who was passing by at the time of the accident, stopped his convoy to assist in rescuing the injured and ensuring their transportation to the hospital.

"Senior police and administration officials have reached the spot and have been instructed to provide the best medical treatment to those injured. It’s an unfortunate incident. We need to be more careful on roads and adhere to traffic rules and safety measures," Singh told PTI.

Citing his interaction with the injured passengers, the minister said the bus driver appeared to be drowsy, which may have led to the crash.