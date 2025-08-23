UP: Domestic help held for urinating on utensils

Lucknow: Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor have arrested a domestic help after a video surfaced showing her allegedly urinating on utensils while washing them at her employer’s house in the Nagina area.

The accused, identified as Samantra, had been working for nearly a decade at the home of local jeweller Satyam Mittal. According to police, Mittal grew suspicious after she recently started preventing family members from entering the kitchen while she worked.

To verify their doubts, the family installed a hidden camera on August 19. The next day, the camera allegedly captured Samantra urinating in a glass and sprinkling it on washed utensils. Shocked by the footage, Mittal informed the police when she returned for work on August 21.

Station House Officer of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that the woman was taken into custody after the video went viral. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said. Police booked her under breach of peace provisions and produced her in court, from where she secured bail. Police said the accused admitted to the act during interrogation but refused to reveal the motive. Her employer has dismissed her from work and declined to file a formal complaint, but police proceeded with legal action on their own.

The incident comes at a time when the Yogi Adityanath government is preparing a stringent law against contamination of food and beverages.

Under the pr0oposed Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Contamination in Food Ordinance, mixing saliva, urine or other unwanted substances in food could attract up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The ordinance is expected to be placed before the state cabinet for approval soon.