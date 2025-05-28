UP: DNA jibe turns political firestorm between Akhilesh and Dy CM Pathak

Lucknow: The DNA controversy between Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has intensified, with the BJP’s Minority Morcha entering the fray. In a fresh escalation, posters targeting Akhilesh have surfaced across key locations in Lucknow, questioning his political integrity and family values.

The posters, reportedly put up by Mohammad Zeeshan Khan, state minister in the BJP Minority Morcha, carry scathing remarks against the SP chief.

One poster reads: “The man who ousted his own father and uncle from the party should first get his own DNA tested. The truth will come out.”

This development follows a controversial social media post by the Samajwadi Party’s media cell, which mocked Pathak’s political lineage with a derogatory jibe, saying: “Brajesh Pathak’s DNA is of GB Road and Sonagachi.” The remark triggered a sharp response from the Deputy CM, who condemned the language used and questioned whether Akhilesh’s wife, Dimple Yadav, approved of such misogynistic rhetoric.

Pathak shot back on X (formerly Twitter), asking, “Akhilesh ji, is this the language of your party? Such filthy words for someone’s deceased parents? Will Dimple ji accept this anti-women and degenerate mentality? Please think about it.”

In support, BJP workers, including those from the party’s minority wing, retaliated by plastering the city with posters mocking Akhilesh’s political history.

One poster accused him of lacking familial loyalty, referencing the 2017 internal rift in the SP, when Akhilesh took control of the party from his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, amid a bitter family feud. The post reads: “Those questioning Pathak’s DNA had once thrown their own father out of the party. They must surely have flawed DNA — maybe it belongs to Sonagachi or GB Road, given how they treated their own father.”