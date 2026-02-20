UP Deputy CM Pathak honours 100 young seers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday honoured 100 batuks at his residence in the state capital. He showered flower petals on them and applied tilak as part of the ceremony.



Addressing the gathering, Pathak issued a strong message against any form

of harassment of young

seers. “Batuks are symbols of our religious traditions. Anyone who harasses them, insults them or pulls their hair will incur sin. Such acts are unacceptable in society,” he said.

The outreach has come at a time when the political temperature remains high over the Shankaracharya-related controversy in Uttar Pradesh, which traces back to the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. The issue has continued to figure prominently in political discourse.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has also hardened his stance against the state government, issuing a warning to the Yogi Adityanath administration. In recent public statements, he alleged that the government was trying to

interfere in religious matters and cautioned that such actions would have political consequences. He said the government should stay within its constitutional limits and refrain from questioning religious traditions and institutions, remarks that have further escalated the standoff.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken on the issue on several occasions. Without naming anyone, he earlier made references to Kalnemi to underline concerns over self-proclaimed religious authority. During the ongoing Budget Session, the chief minister also said that no one can write Shankaracharya for themselves, triggering a fresh round of debate.