UP: Dalit teen dies by suicide after ‘assault’, ‘humiliation’

Basti: A 17-year-old Dalit boy from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district died by suicide after allegedly enduring a harrowing ordeal of assault, humiliation, and threats during a birthday party on December 20.

According to the victim’s family, he was invited to the celebration by a local resident but was subjected to shocking acts of violence by four individuals. The accused allegedly stripped him, urinated on him, and filmed the act. When the boy pleaded for the video to be deleted, they further humiliated him by forcing him to lick his spit, the family claimed.

Devastated and traumatised, the boy returned home and shared his ordeal with his parents before taking his life by hanging himself.

The grieving family took the boy’s body to the local police station, demanding immediate action. However, they alleged that officers initially refused to register a case or act against the accused.

In protest, the family carried the body to the Superintendent of Police’s office, staging a sit-in demonstration that lasted for hours. The police eventually registered a case and assured the family of action.

The boy’s mother accused the police of shielding the accused, alleging corruption and deliberate inaction.

Following public outrage, a case was filed against four individuals under charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and abetment of suicide. Three of the accused—Vinay Kumar, Akash, and Kaju Prasad—have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the fourth suspect, Sonal.