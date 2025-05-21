UP: Criminal killed in police encounter

Gonda: A dramatic late-night encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district ended with the death of a hardened criminal wanted in over four dozen serious crimes, including murder, robbery, and dacoity.

Sonu alias Bhure Pasi, a history-sheeter and long-time absconder who carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty, was gunned down by police in the Begumganj area after he opened fire during an attempt to evade arrest.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Umri-Begumganj, Khodare police, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a search operation near Sanauli village around 12:15 am. Sonu was spotted riding a bike without a registration number and was signalled to stop. Instead, he sped away and fired at the police when surrounded. One bullet hit SHO Narendra Rai near the chest, but he escaped unhurt thanks to his bulletproof jacket.

The police returned fire, and two bullets struck Sonu in the chest. He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Belsar. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Gonda Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

The encounter lasted for around 45 minutes, during which Sonu fired 12 rounds while police fired 8. A pistol, revolver, and the bike used in the escape attempt were recovered from the spot.

“Sonu was planning another crime late Monday night. Based on the informer’s input, we acted swiftly and intercepted him. He was a history-sheeter of Parsapur police station and carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty,” said SP Vineet Jaiswal.

Sonu hailed from Kadiapur village in the Karnailganj Kotwali area. His brother, Pawan Kumar alias Guddu Pasi, is currently in jail in connection with a theft case.