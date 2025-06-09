UP: Cricketer Rinku Singh gets engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow

Lucknow: Team India’s rising star Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj took a significant step in their personal journey by getting engaged in a heartwarming ceremony held at Hotel Central in Lucknow.

The couple exchanged rings in front of a gathering of political and sports dignitaries, officially marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

The event, infused with emotion and elegance, began with Rinku and Priya walking hand-in-hand onto the stage. As Rinku gently slid a ring onto Priya’s finger, she became visibly emotional, her eyes welling up with tears of joy. Rinku too was seen holding her hand tenderly, both sharing an intimate moment that captured the hearts of all in attendance.

The engagement ceremony was graced by a blend of political leaders and cricketing stalwarts. Former Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, along with Uttar Pradesh Ranji team captain Aryan Juyal, were present to extend their blessings. Among the 300-odd guests were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, underscoring the high-profile nature of the occasion.

The couple paid attention to every detail of the event. Priya Saroj had a specially crafted designer ring delivered from Kolkata, while Rinku opted for a bespoke piece made in Mumbai. Together, the rings are estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 lakh.

The dinner menu too reflected the couple’s personal tastes. Bengali rasgulla and kaju-paneer rolls, Priya’s favorites, featured prominently, while Rinku ensured that paneer tikka and matar malai were also served to guests.

As the couple posed for photographers with radiant smiles and glistening eyes, the evening stood as a celebration of not just love, but of the union between two vibrant young personalities from the fields of sports and politics.