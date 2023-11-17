UP court keeps non-bailable warrant issued against Jaya Prada operative

Rampur: A court in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday kept a non-bailable warrant operative against actress and former MP Jaya Prada in connection with a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaigning.



As Jaya Prada has not been appearing before the court, Special Judicial Magistrate Shobhit Bansal said the warrant issued against her would remain operative, prosecution officer Neeraj Kumar said.

This is for the fourth time that the court continued the operation of the warrant. It has now posted the matter on November 24 for further hearing, Kumar said.

He said police can arrest the actress and produce her in the court.

The case was registered against Jaya Prada at the Swar police station here during the 2019 election campaign.

It is pending before the MP-MLA court of Rampur.

Former MP Jaya Prada contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rampur as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and had inaugurated a road after the Model Code of Conduct came into force.