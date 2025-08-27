UP: Couple poisons 4-month-old son, die by suicide

Shahjahanpur: A tragic incident has shaken Shahjahanpur after a handloom businessman and his wife allegedly poisoned their four-year-old son before ending their lives.

The incident took place in Durga Enclave Colony under Roza police station. On Wednesday morning, the child was found dead on the bed while his parents, identified as Sachin Grover and his wife Shivangi, were discovered hanging in separate rooms of their house.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi and the Circle Officer inspected the site. A suicide note was recovered from Sachin’s phone, mentioning financial distress and debts. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has begun.