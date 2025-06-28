UP: Cop suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with temple priest

Kanpur: The station officer of the Badshahi Naka police station was placed under suspension on Friday for allegedly misbehaving with Mahant Jitendra Das, the priest of the Hanuman temple located in the Panki area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.

The priest had allegedly threatened to set himself on fire if police did not allow the Jagannath Rath Yatra to proceed without removing additional sound systems.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta told reporters that Station Officer (Badshahi Naka) Rajiv Kumar has been put under suspension for allegedly misbehaving with Das and also abusing him.