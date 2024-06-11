UP Cong to launch ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’ across 403 Assemblies to maintain electoral momentum

Lucknow: In an effort to maintain the momentum from their recent electoral successes, the Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch a ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’ across all 403 Assembly constituencies from June 11 to June 15.



This decision was finalised in a meeting chaired by National General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey, along with State Congress President Ajay Rai, as disclosed by state party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi on Monday. Awasthi highlighted the significant role that citizens and voters of Uttar Pradesh played in the recent Lok Sabha elections, emphasising their contribution to upholding the country’s Constitution and democracy. He stated, “The people of UP showed remarkable wisdom in this election and voted on their issues against the BJP and Narendra Modi.”

The yatra will feature participation from National General Secretary Avinash Pandey, State Congress President Ajay Rai, newly elected Lok Sabha MPs from Congress, MLAs, and senior party leaders. In the recent elections, Congress secured six seats, the Samajwadi Party won 37, and the BJP claimed 33 constituencies.

In a parallel move, the Congress Party has decided to contest the vote counting results in six Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh where their candidates lost by narrow margins. Senior leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid will lead this legal battle. The candidates who narrowly lost have been instructed to provide relevant counting documents to Khurshid.

The Congress had contested 17 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh under a seat-sharing agreement with the Samajwadi Party as part of the INDIA bloc. The seats contested included Rae Bareli, Amethi, Saharanpur, Amroha, Deoria, Bansgaon, Maharajganj, Kanpur, Sitapur, Jhansi, Varanasi, Allahabad, Mathura, Barabanki, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Fatehpur Sikri.