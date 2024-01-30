UP: Cong firm on its demand of no less than 20 Lok Sabha seats

LUCKNOW: In a brewing political storm in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has asserted its demand for a substantial share of Lok Sabha seats, firmly standing behind its insistence on securing no less than 20 seats in the upcoming elections.

However, tensions have escalated following the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) recent unilateral announcement regarding seat allocation, leaving Congress leaders displeased and calling for transparent negotiations.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s announcement of allocating 11 seats to Congress has rattled the political landscape in UP, with Congress leaders expressing discontent over the lack of prior consultation. While Yadav emphasised the continuation of allocating seats based on winning equations, Congress leaders from the state committee to the central leadership have refuted any prior knowledge of such an arrangement.

Sources within the Congress party reveal internal discord over the issue, with party strategists emphasising the significance of securing a larger share of seats under the Indian alliance.

The party’s electoral history, including victories in Rae Bareli and Amethi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, strengthens its claim to a substantial number of seats in UP.

Despite the facade of unity, internal tensions persist, with Congress leaders demanding equitable negotiations and a formal, collective announcement of seat distribution. The lack of consultation and transparency in SP’s unilateral announcement has exacerbated the situation, prompting Congress leaders to voice their concerns and call for a more inclusive

decision-making process.