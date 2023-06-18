UP Commission for Minorities issues notice to Darul Uloom Deoband over ban on students pursuing English courses

lucknow: Taking suo-motu cognizance of the Darul Uloom Deoband’s ban on its students pursuing courses in subjects like English at other institutions while being enrolled at the Islamic seminary, the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Minorities issued a notice to an official of the madrassa.



In a statement, Commission Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Siddiqui said: “Through social media, the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Minorities has come to know that students are prohibited from pursuing education in any other language, specifically English, while studying at the institution.”

The commission, upon taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, summoned the manager of the education department (naazim majlis taaleem) of Darul Uloom Deoband to appear before the commission at 12 noon on June 21, along with a detailed report.

The statement also emphasised that any violation of the commission’s orders or directives would be considered a punishable offense under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Darul Uloom Deoband clarified its rationale behind the ban, stating that offering education at the seminary is impacted when students engage in courses at external coaching centers. The institution also clarified that it has its own English department.

A recent order from the education department of Darul Uloom Deoband explicitly mentioned English, indicating that it is among the preferred courses that students choose to pursue outside the seminary.

The order, written in Urdu, stated: “Students are hereby informed that while studying at Darul Uloom Deoband, no other courses (including English) will be allowed.” It further stated that if such conduct is proven through reliable sources, students will face expulsion. The order also warned students against remaining in their rooms during class hours, as the administration would conduct room checks.