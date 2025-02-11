UP CM Yogi rubbishes Oppn’s ‘VIP bathing’ jab

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that some people are trying to spread confusion by linking the Maha Kumbh to VIP bathing, but the truth is that it is a confluence of harmony and faith where devotees join hands by removing the barriers of caste, religion, language and region.

Addressing an event to mark the 57th death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, Adityanath said, “Who are these people spreading negativity? These are the same people who took VVIP treatment from the government throughout their lives and tried to pave a path for their future generations. These are people who stand against India and Sanatan Dharma by creating negativity and spreading false propaganda.” The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid Opposition leaders accusing the state government of “mismanagement” and “VIP culture” after at least 30 devotees were killed in a pre-dawn stampede in Prayagraj on January 29.