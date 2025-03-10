UP CM Yogi reviews progress of sports university in Meerut

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday to review the progress of ongoing development work and provide direction to government officials.

The CM’s visit was aimed at ensuring the timely completion of the project and addressing any administrative issues.

The university, which was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3, 2022, is dedicated to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand and is poised to become a pioneering sports institution in the state.

The campus covers around 92 acres of land and has a total budget of approximately Rs 350 crores. The university aims to provide world-class training and facilities to athletes, equipping them with the necessary tools to succeed on the international stage.

The CM stressed the importance of completing the buildings and sports fields by October 2025 to ensure the academic session begins on time. Currently, around 60 percent of the infrastructure work has been completed.

In a presentation by Vice Chancellor Major General Deep Ahlawat (Retd), CM Yogi was updated on the construction status and ongoing work. The Vice Chancellor assured that the Chief Minister’s directives would be swiftly implemented, ensuring that all aspects of the project are completed on schedule.

He also discussed plans for incorporating new sports disciplines, such as archery, shooting, and equestrian sports, to broaden the university’s training programs.

The Chief Minister also launched the official website of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

During his visit, CM Yogi reviewed the state-of-the-art sports infrastructure under development, which includes synthetic hockey and football fields, basketball courts, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, weightlifting and squash courts, among other facilities. The university will have the capacity to train around 1,000 athletes, both male and female, in a wide variety of disciplines.

“The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University is a pivotal step in making Uttar Pradesh a global hub for sports training and education. This university, dedicated to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, will not only honour his legacy but will also pave the way for India to produce world-class athletes. The youth will lead the way toward a brighter sporting future for India,” the CM said.