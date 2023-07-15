UP CM Yogi asks officials to discharge their duties diligently

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the newly-appointed officials to carry out their civic duties so that future generations do not have to deal with the anarchy, nepotism and corruption that prevailed in the state six years ago.



While handing over appointment letters to 66 Review Officers/Assistant Review Officers, 204 Instructors, and 130 Junior Assistants as part of ‘Mission Rozgar’, the Chief Minister said: “Many of you young people must have been compelled to leave the state six years ago since the system was plagued by anarchy, nepotism, and corruption in the system.”

The present government has respected your talent over the past six years and it is imperative on your part to carry out your civic duties so that future generations of youth will not have to deal with a similar situation, he added.

Congratulating the newly selected candidates, the CM said: “You must be aware that over the past 1.5 years, we have organised 17 programmes for the distribution of appointment letters, during which we have given out appointment letters to more than 55,000 youths.”

He continued by saying that over 6 lakh appointments have been made over the past six years, and no one has questioned the recruitment process.

“Due to the fairness and transparency of the recruitment process, not even a single recruitment case is currently pending in court. There is transparency in the functioning of the State Staff Selection Commission,” Yogi said.