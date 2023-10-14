UP CM Yogi advocates utilising retired teachers for educational excellence

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a significant announcement on Friday, calling for the utilisation of retired teachers’ services until new appointments can be made.



He proposed providing retired teachers with a fixed honorarium for their contributions to the state’s educational sector.

During a ceremony where he handed appointment letters to 219 principals chosen by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission as part of Mission Rozgar at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister shed light on the transformative changes witnessed in the state’s education system in recent years. He reflected on how secondary education institutions had once become hotbeds of cheating, with dishonest individuals securing contracts to facilitate student malpractice.

Adityanath asserted that his administration had taken substantial steps over the past six years to rectify this issue.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by school principals, CM Adityanath emphasised, ‘Principals serve as the backbone of our educational institutions. When they maintain discipline and foster new activities and innovations in colleges, meaningful outcomes are achieved.’