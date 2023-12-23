UP CM unveils vision for agricultural transformation

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering on the occasion of Kisan Samman Diwas at Lok Bhavan, emphasised the pivotal role farmers play in the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.



He acknowledged their hard work, highlighting a notable 9 per cent growth rate in agricultural development. However, he underscored the need to triple this rate to realise the vision of making the state a trillion-dollar economy by 2027-28.

During the event, CM Yogi inaugurated the Kisan Mitra AI app, honouring farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, FPOs, and scientists.

He released the Yash Gatha Vikas Yatra booklet and discussed government facilities for farmers. Reflecting on Chaudhary Charan Singh’s legacy, Yogi reiterated his commitment to uplifting the agricultural sector.

He applauding the transformative initiatives under PM Modi’s leadership, cited schemes like PM Kisan Fasal Bima, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and MSP, bringing tangible improvements to farmers’ lives.