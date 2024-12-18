UP CM unveils ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ logo, website

Lucknow: In a significant step to transform India’s sports landscape, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the logo and website for Khel Mahakumbh – Khel Samvaad Sangam at his office on Monday. The event, organized by TYC Communication in association with Kreeda Bharati, is set to take place in the first week of February 2025 at the Mahakumbh grounds in Prayagraj.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative. “This Mahakumbh will ignite a new spark, paving the way for India to emerge as a global sports powerhouse. By embracing sports, our youth will not only shape their future but also contribute to the nation’s progress. This initiative aims to revive traditional games and make sports an integral part of our lives. Uttar Pradesh will play a pivotal role and extend full support to ensure its success,” he said.

The event will focus on enhancing India’s participation and performance in major competitions like the Asian Games and the Olympics.

The 7-day event will feature competitions in Mallakhamb, Kushti (wrestling), and Archery across male and female categories.