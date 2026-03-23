UP CM reviews prep for PM’s March 28 Noida airport inauguration

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the Noida International Airport to review preparations for its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, officials said.

The chief minister also carried out an on-site inspection of arrangements for the inauguration ceremony and later held a review meeting with public representatives and senior officials, issuing necessary directives. The inauguration of the airport and its cargo terminal, along with the foundation stone laying for a maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) facility, is scheduled to be performed by the prime minister on March 28.

According to an official statement, during the inspection, Adityanath reviewed the route designated for the prime minister's visit and examined key locations, including the passenger terminal, cargo terminal, rally venue, parking areas, access routes and helipad. He also issued instructions to ensure seamless arrangements at all sites.

The chief minister subsequently chaired a review meeting at the airport auditorium, where detailed discussions were held on preparations for the inauguration, event management, security arrangements and operational plans, it stated.

Emphasising the expected presence of public representatives, dignitaries, media personnel and a large number of people, Adityanath directed officials to ensure meticulous planning and effective execution of all arrangements.

To give the event a grand and world-class stature, he called for extensive branding and publicity campaigns to maximise outreach, according to the statement.

The chief minister also directed that all essential facilities — including accessibility, sanitation, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, restrooms, security, traffic management, transportation, fire safety, medical services and signage — be completed ahead of schedule, it added.