UP CM reviews Covid & influenza situation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 and influenza situation at a high-level meeting with officials and directed them to identify covid-dedicated hospitals in all 75 districts.



He directed officials to test preparations by conducting mock drills in hospitals across the state on April 11-12.

He asked the officials to ensure that all the oxygen plants in the state are functional and ventilators provided to hospitals and medical colleges are active.

Addressing the meeting, Adityanath said, “In view of the increasing cases in the country, Covid dedicated hospitals should be identified in all 75 districts immediately.”

Paramedical staff and anaesthetists must be deployed wherever there is a ventilator, he said.

About 2.20 lakh tests were done in the state in the last 7 days and 265 positive Covid cases were found.

Currently, there are 262 active cases in the state and none of them is in critical condition. Everyone is recovering at home, Adityanath informed.

At present, 35 to 40 per cent of the total Covid tests being conducted in the country are being carried out in Uttar Pradesh. This needs to be increased further in view of vigilance and security, he said.