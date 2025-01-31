UP CM reviews arrangements, issues fresh directives

Lucknow/Prayagraj: Following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.

He ordered the deployment of Ashish Goyal, who served as Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, a former Vice Chairman of ADA, to further strengthen the arrangements, according to an official statement. Adityanath asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct a thorough review of the Maha Kumbh Mela arrangements on Thursday. “Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami,” he said.

He said the incumbent ADG and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj must ensure safe and smooth departure of every devotee. Five Special Secretary-level officers are being assigned to oversee operations, according to the government statement.

It said they will remain in Prayagraj until February 12 to assist in streamlining the arrangements. Moreover, Superintendent of Police-level officers will also be deployed for enhanced management and security, the statement said.

In light of the tragedy, the CM conducted a video conference with senior officials.