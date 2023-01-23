UP CM pays tribute to Netaji

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said that he always “chose the path of revolution over politics.”



Adityanath garlanded a statue of Netaji here and said to express gratitude towards the contribution made by him in the country’s freedom movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for celebrating January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

“Netaji always chose to bring revolution over getting himself established in politics. Netaji was of sharp intellect since childhood. He got himself enrolled at Cambridge University to pursue higher education,” the chief minister said.