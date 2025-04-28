UP CM orders Ganga Expressway project completion by November

Shahjahanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the completion of the Ganga Expressway project by November 2025 without fail.

He issued the instructions during a site visit on Saturday to review preparations for the country’s first-ever night landing of fighter jets on an expressway airstrip.

The Chief Minister’s helicopter landed at 11:56 am on a helipad constructed along the expressway near Jalalabad. He inspected about 500 metres of the newly developed 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip, assessing the readiness for the upcoming Indian Air Force (IAF) exercises.

After the inspection, Yogi Adityanath held a closed-door meeting with district officials, UPEIDA representatives and contractors to review the project’s progress.

Stressing the expressway’s importance for Uttar Pradesh’s growth and strategic needs, he insisted that the construction be completed on time, without compromising quality.

The Chief Minister also reviewed security measures and emergency protocols for the night landing of fighter jets, scheduled for May 2, with daytime landings planned for May 3. Senior IAF officers are overseeing preparations to ensure operational success. Officials informed him that all arrangements, including runway lighting, surface preparation, and animal control, were complete.

A five-kilometre area around the airstrip has been declared a no-flying zone. Iron fencing has been installed to prevent stray animals from entering the operational zone.

The Ganga Expressway, spanning 594 kilometres, is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh. It is designed to connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, boost economic activity, and strengthen defence logistics.

After the review, Yogi Adityanath departed for Hapur at around 12:30 pm to continue his engagements. District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh confirmed that the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction but emphasized that timelines must be strictly adhered to.