UP CM issues directives for Kanwar Yatra, Muharram

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to ensure robust law and order, communal harmony, and appropriate public amenities during the upcoming festivals in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting involved extensive discussions with all police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior superintendents of police across the state.

The chief minister issued clear instructions that all religious events must be conducted with devotion, safety, and social harmony, and the administrative machinery must work with full sensitivity and alertness.

Adityanath noted that the sacred Hindu month of Shravan will be observed from July 11 to August 9, during which traditional Kanwar Yatra, Shravani Shivratri, Nag Panchami, and Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated. Additionally, Jagannath Rath Yatra is expected between June 27 and July 8, and Muharram between June 27 and July 7.

"This entire period is highly sensitive in terms of law and order, healthcare, sanitation, education, and disaster management. Hence, all related departments and district administrations must work with coordination and accountability," Adityanath said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister gave special directives for the peaceful and dignified conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, describing it as a symbol of faith, discipline, and enthusiasm.

"Districts bordering Uttarakhand, as well as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kashi, Barabanki, and Basti, must exercise special vigilance. Inter-state coordination must be maintained at all times.

"The sound levels of DJs, drums, and music along the yatra route must strictly follow prescribed norms. Loud and jarring sounds, provocative slogans, and route deviations from tradition will not be acceptable under any circumstances. The height of DJs used in tazia, rath, or kanwar processions must also remain within specified limits," he said.

The chief minister firmly stated that cutting down trees, removing slums, or displacing poor people for any procession is "completely unacceptable".

He further emphasised that "display of weapons" and "politicisation of religious symbols" during religious events are disruptive to communal harmony and must be strictly prohibited.

"Entry of prohibited animals along the procession routes should be restricted. Social media should be closely monitored, and drone surveillance should be ensured wherever necessary. Prompt rebuttals and dissemination of accurate information must be carried out to counter fake news and rumours," Adityanath said.