UP CM holds meetings with top Singapore investment-focused business groups

Singapore: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held meetings with Singapore’s investment focus government entities and discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in his state. He arrived in the city state on Monday. The CM discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Highlighted the state’s policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors, he posted on X. "Had a fruitful meeting with Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer, GIC, along with his delegation, in Singapore today," he said in a second post on X, after meeting Government Investment Corp (GIC). "Explored avenues for long term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable urban development projects.

Appreciated GIC's existing partnerships in Uttar Pradesh, including its association with IRB in the Ganga Expressway project and collaboration with Greenko in the state," he said. The chief minister, who is visiting Singapore from February 23-24, also had a productive meeting with Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer, DBS Group, along with his senior leadership team. “Discussed strengthening financial cooperation, facilitating project financing and supporting investment flows into infrastructure and growth sectors in Uttar Pradesh,” he wrote on X. DBS has a wholly-owned subsidiary in India and is among the top Singapore business groups working across one of the world’s fastest prospering economies. In a separate post, he mentioned about his productive meeting with Teo Chee Hean, Chairman, Temasek, and his team in Singapore. "Discussed opportunities for sovereign investment participation in Uttar Pradesh across data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure. Highlighted the state's policy framework and fast track clearances for global investors," Adityanath posted on X. The CM said on Sunday that his visit is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore. The programme also includes engagements with leading sovereign and institutional investors, including Temasek and GIC, as well as business leaders across data infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, financial services and advanced manufacturing. On Monday evening, the chief minister will be meeting Indian diaspora at the One World International School where a cultural programme is expected to welcome him followed by dialogues with people of Indian-origin and a large community of Singaporeans who ancestors hailed form the Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath is on four day tour of Singapore and Japan where he will position Uttar Pradesh as the "manufacturing hub of India" and attract investments in key sectors, officials said. He would hold discussions on data centre infrastructure, renewable energy prospects, and explore investments in agribusiness and automobile sectors, with meetings scheduled with representatives of Google, Toshiba and, Suzuki Motors, among others.

The visit, scheduled from February 23-26, will be the chief minister's first foreign tour after his Myanmar visit in 2017. He will spend two days each in both country, February 23 and 24 in Singapore and February 25 and 26 in Japan. Officials said the CM will engage with industry representatives on green hydrogen, supply chain development and hospitality investments during his Japan leg. Besides investor meetings, Adityanath will interact with members of the Indian diaspora and students, sharing the state's development journey and vision of achieving a one trillion dollar economy.