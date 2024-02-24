UP CM cancels Police constable recruitment exam-2023, orders probe

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken decisive action by ordering the cancellation of the Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023, which was held on February 17 and 18.

“The decision underscores the government’s commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in the examination process,” Stated Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad.

CM Adityanath, in his directive, emphasised the need to maintain the integrity of examinations and denounced any attempts to undermine the hard work of aspiring candidates.

“Playing with the hard work of the youth and compromising the integrity of examinations will not be tolerated,” said CM Yogi Adityanath, reaffirming his unwavering stance on the issue.

The decision to cancel the examination followed a comprehensive review of ongoing investigations conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and the actions taken thus far. In alignment with the government’s commitment to transparency, the Home Department has also issued an order to nullify the examination.

As per the government’s directive, a fresh examination will be conducted within the next six months, ensuring utmost transparency and fairness. Additionally, stringent legal measures, including the initiation of First Information Reports (FIRs), will be pursued against any instances of negligence identified during the investigation.

In response to mounting concerns surrounding the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination - 2023, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on February 11, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation into the matter.