UP CM bans deployment of cops making social media ‘reels’ at sensitive sites

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that the state’s police personnel who make social media “reels” at sensitive locations should not be deployed there, stressing that discipline and decorum must be maintained during public service duties.

Chairing a late night review meeting here, the chief minister said that cleanliness, security and vigilance should remain top priorities across the state during the upcoming festive season.

“This is not merely an administrative responsibility but an act of service and sensitivity. Ensuring the convenience, safety and respect of every devotee is the duty of every officer,” he said, according to an official statement.

Through a video conference attended by all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, senior police officials and administrative officers, Adityanath reviewed preparations for Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Dadri Mela (Ballia) and Garhmukteshwar Mela (Hapur).

He said that crowd management, cleanliness and safety arrangements must be foolproof as lakhs of devotees visit ghats and fairs during festivals.

“Any negligence will not be tolerated,” he cautioned.

The chief minister directed that adequate lighting, floating barriers, CCTV surveillance, health sub-centres, mobile toilets, lost-and-found booths and changing rooms be ensured in advance.

Given the high water levels and strong river currents, he instructed authorities to deploy SDRF and NDRF teams actively and ensure no boating takes place without life jackets.

He asked for “extra vigilance” in districts like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Badaun and Ballia, where large gatherings are expected.

Adityanath also reviewed paddy procurement, rainfall-affected crop compensation and availability of fertilisers and improved seeds.

According to the statement, the chief minister also directed that compensation to affected farmers be paid without delay and warned against any middlemen’s interference in the procurement process.

Taking a tough stand on illegal mining, he ordered surprise inspections by special teams and warned of strict action against officials found negligent.



