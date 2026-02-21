UP CM announces Rs 8K hike in Shiksha Mitra pay

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a significant hike in the monthly honorarium of Shiksha Mitras, raising it from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 with effect from April 1.



He said instructors will be paid Rs 17,000 per month from the same date. The chief minister also announced a cashless medical treatment cover of up to Rs 5 lakh for teachers.

Addressing Vidhan Sabha on the concluding day of the Budget session, Yogi said new schools will be set up in areas where Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools are not available.

For this, a provision of Rs 580 crore has been made. He said the government is strengthening education infrastructure across the state and expanding access in underserved regions.

The chief minister said universities in Uttar Pradesh have filed more than 5,000 patents, of which over 300 have already been granted.

He added that before 2017, approvals for private universities followed a pick and choose approach and six divisions of the state did not have a single university.

He said the government has set up Maa Shakumbhari University and construction of universities is underway in divisions that earlier lacked higher education institutions.