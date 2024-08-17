UP CM Adityanath under fire after HC orders release of teacher recruitment list

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces mounting pressure following an Allahabad High Court order directing his government to release a new list of 69,000 primary teachers. The court’s decision has intensified scrutiny on his administration, with political rivals and allies alike welcoming the ruling as a step toward social justice.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who has been critical of the government’s handling of the recruitment process, hailed the High Court’s decision as a victory for eligible candidates from backward and Dalit communities. “This is a positive step towards social justice, and I hope it will bring relief to those who have been fighting for their rights,” Maurya stated.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav echoed Maurya’s sentiments, arguing that the state’s education system has been disrupted under BJP rule. Union minister Anupriya Patel also voiced her approval, stating, “The court’s decision is a vindication of my long-held stance. I hope justice will finally be served to the deprived communities.”

Political analyst Rajesh N Bajpayee observed that the High Court’s order has placed the Adityanath government in a challenging position, with growing demands for transparency and fairness in the teacher recruitment process.

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to release a new list of selected candidates for the 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment conducted in 2019. The court’s ruling set aside the selection lists issued on June 1, 2020, and January 5, 2022, directing the state to prepare a new list within three months in accordance with the rules.

The court mandated that the new list must adhere to the reservation policy under the 1981 Rules and the 1994 Reservation Act. The petitioners had argued that reservation rules were not correctly followed, leading to the exclusion of eligible reserved category candidates. The court also instructed that any currently employed candidate affected by the revised list should be compensated until the end of the academic session to minimise disruption for students.