UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to martyred cops

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to martyred Uttar Pradesh Police personnel on Tuesday, lauding the force for its dedication to duty and assuring continued government support to the families of those who laid down their lives in the line

of duty.

At a Police Commemoration Day event here, Adityanath laid a wreath at the Reserve Police Lines memorial as a tribute to the personnel who sacrificed their lives in encounters with criminals between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025. The police band played patriotic tunes to mark the solemn occasion.

The ceremony began with the parade commander saluting the CM.

“We have assembled today to pay homage to all martyred police personnel of the country who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation and demonstrated exemplary devotion to duty,” Adityanath said.

He noted that among those who made the supreme sacrifice in the past year were three brave police personnel from UP. “I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. I also want to assure their families that our government has always stood with them and will continue to do so in the future,” he said.

The CM said the courage of such personnel have strengthened the state police, making it “one of the world’s most capable forces”.