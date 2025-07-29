UP: Cleric’s sexist slur on Dimple Yadav sparks outrage

Lucknow: A controversial remark by Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi during a television debate has triggered widespread condemnation and legal action after he made a derogatory comment about Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav’s appearance during her recent mosque visit.

The remarks, which many have denounced as misogynistic and communally provocative, came during a televised debate where Rashidi referred to a viral image of Dimple Yadav and said, “Look at her back. It is naked.” The statement, circulated widely across social media, provoked outrage for its offensive and inflammatory nature.

An FIR was filed at the Vibhuti Khand police station on Sunday evening following a complaint by SP leader Pravesh Yadav. He accused the cleric of using language that was not only degrading to women but also inciting communal disharmony. In his complaint, Yadav alleged that Rashidi’s words were anti-national in spirit, intended to vilify a woman parliamentarian and exploit religious sentiments for political provocation.

Police confirmed that the FIR invokes multiple sections of the BNS, including charges related to outraging a woman’s modesty, promoting enmity between communities, and disrupting national integration. Provisions under the Information Technology Act have also been applied.

Authorities said they are examining video footage of the debate and related online posts as part of their ongoing investigation. Police have assured that action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

The party demanded stringent action against Rashidi. The party said the remarks not only insulted Dimple Yadav but were an affront to women’s dignity and communal peace.