UP: Cleric urges peaceful Eid celebrations

Bareilly: Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has appealed to Muslims to celebrate Eid peacefully and not turn the occasion of joy into a day of protest or mourning.



Addressing the media, Razvi said Eid marks the culmination of a month of prayers and devotion during Ramzan and should be observed as a day of happiness and greetings. He urged the community not to be influenced by any political messaging that could disturb the spirit of the festival.

Reacting to a message attributed to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Razvi said people should not be swayed by such appeals. He advised Muslims to pray for peace and well-being, including for countries affected by conflict, but avoid symbolic protests such as wearing black clothes or staging demonstrations on Eid.

According to Razvi, Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in jail, had conveyed through a party leader that Muslims should wear black clothes, tie black bands and protest after Eid prayers in view of the Iran and United States tensions.

Razvi said Eid is a sacred occasion and should not be used for any activity that could lead to controversy or disrupt communal harmony.

He also appealed to people not to offer Eid prayers on roads. He said the large turnout on Eid often leads to overcrowding in mosques, especially in densely populated areas where space is limited. In such situations, he suggested that mosque authorities organise multiple prayer sessions by rotating imams so that all worshippers can offer prayers within mosque premises.