UP civic body polls: 86 candidates declared elected unopposed

Lucknow: In the first phase of urban local body elections on May 4, at least 86 candidates, including a chairman of Nagar Palika Parishad, have been declared elected unopposed, according to the State Election Commission.



The chairman of Nagar panchayat in Agra and 11 corporators spread across Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Firozabad, and Saharanpur Nagar Nigam have been elected unopposed.

In addition, 37 members to Nagar Panchayats were elected unopposed, which includes 13 in Agra district, Maharajganj 10, Gonda 3, two each in Kushinagar, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, and Mainpuri, and one each in Gonda and Shravasti. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar stated that in the first phase of urban local body elections, polling will be held for a total of 7,592 seats of urban local bodies spread across 37 districts, including 10 Nagar Nigam and 819 Nagar Nigam wards, 103 Nagar Palika parishad, and 2,740 wards of Nagar Palika Parishad, 275 Nagar Panchyat, and 3,645 wards in Nagar panchayats.

For polling in 10 Nagar Nigam, 9,699 polling stations and 2,658 polling booths will be set up.

Kumar added that for the election in 275 Nagar panchayats and their 3,645 wards, 5,713 polling stations and 2,144 polling booths will be set up. For the post of mayor in 10 Nagar Nigam, 126 nomination papers were filed, and 122 were found valid during scrutiny.

For the 819 wards in 10 Nagar Nigam, 5,432 candidates are in the fray. For the post of chairman in 103 Nagar Palika Parishad, 1,069 candidates are in the fray, and for 2,740 wards, 14,862 candidates are in the fray.