UP Chief Secy Durga Shankar Mishra receives third extension

Lucknow: In a significant development, UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has been granted a six-month extension, marking his third consecutive term in office.



The extension, effective until June 30, 2024, solidifies Mishra’s position as the top civil servant in the state well beyond the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The official order for Mishra’s extension was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, operating under the Union Home Ministry.

While the central order was made public late on Saturday, the Uttar

Pradesh government officially released the extension notice on Sunday.

This decision has ramifications for the bureaucratic landscape, as Mishra’s prolonged tenure means that approximately eight senior bureaucrats will

miss the opportunity to assume the role of Chief Secretary, given their impending retirements by mid-next year.

Durga Shankar Mishra’s journey includes a significant shift from his deputation to the Centre in 2014.