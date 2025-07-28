UP: Chaos mars Samajwadi Party’s ‘Constitution Day’ event in Aligarh

Aligarh: A Samajwadi Party (SP) event meant to uphold the values of the Indian Constitution descended into chaos on Sunday, as infighting among party members led to physical altercations on stage in front of former Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Salim Iqbal Sherwani.

The event, organised to mark Samvidhan Maan Stambh Sthapna Diwas (Constitution Pillar Establishment Day), was held at a lodge on ITI Road.

It was attended by a large number of SP office bearers, workers, and supporters. However, internal factionalism that has long plagued the party’s Aligarh unit boiled over, turning the celebration into a public spectacle of discord.

The trouble began when former city president Ajju Ishaq and district general secretary Manoj Yadav clashed over seating arrangements on the stage, moments after the arrival of the chief guest Sherwani around 1:15 pm.

Allegedly, someone hurled abuses at Yadav, sparking a verbal slugfest. Former MLA Viresh Yadav intervened, further intensifying the confrontation.

Supporters of both factions soon stormed the stage. In the ensuing scuffle, several workers were shoved, some reportedly had their clothes torn, and chaos gripped the gathering for nearly 10 minutes. Eyewitnesses said even police personnel deployed at the event seemed helpless amid the pandemonium.

The situation worsened when supporters of Viresh Yadav allegedly tried to push Manoj Yadav off the stage. In retaliation, Manoj’s supporters climbed up and physically assaulted members of the opposing camp. Former Chharra MLA Rakesh Singh, visibly dismayed, walked out of the venue.

The infighting cast a long shadow over the program, which was promoted as a grand show of unity and ideological commitment.

Social media was abuzz even before the fracas, with party members expressing displeasure over the absence of district president Laxmi Dhangar’s photograph on the event banner.