UP: CBI busts SIM box cyber fraud racket; two arrested

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at six locations in Uttar Pradesh and arrested two accused persons in connection with a SIM box-based cyber-enabled fraud operation, officials said on Friday.



The accused, identified as Mohd Vilal and Mohd Dilshad, were picked up from Meerut after investigators traced their alleged role in running a network that used bulk SIM cards to carry out fraud calls.

The case pertains to the misuse of bulk SIM cards deployed through SIM box technology for perpetrating large-scale cyber frauds, they said. Investigation revealed that a company was incorporated in January 2025, in whose name 108 SIM cards were obtained ostensibly for employee use. However, these SIM cards were subsequently flagged by citizens on the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP) and Chakshu portal for their involvement in fraudulent activities, the officials said.

Numerous complaints indicated that these numbers were used to make calls impersonating law enforcement agencies and government officials.

Victims reported being deceived into transferring money following such calls, which typically serve as the initial step in cyber fraud schemes, they added. Following extensive technical analysis and coordinated field operations, two key accused were apprehended from Meerut.

The searches were conducted across six locations in Meerut and Noida, including premises linked to the directors of the company; their associates involved in setting up SIM box infrastructure; the zonal office of a telecom service provider; and an employee of a private entity responsible for verification processes related to bulk SIM issuance.

Investigators seized various electronic devices, including laptops, hard discs, and mobile phones, along with incriminating documents and SIM cards, including one foreign (Nepal) SIM card.

The arrested individuals are directors of the company, which was established “solely to procure bulk SIM cards and facilitate cyber fraud activities”.