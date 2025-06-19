UP Cabinet rejig on horizon, Bhupendra Chaudhary tipped to be BJP chief again

Lucknow: A Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh is likely to take place soon, with six new ministers expected to be inducted into the Yogi Adityanath-led government. According to party sources, one name has already been finalised—state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary is almost certain to be made a minister.

In Delhi, CM Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, where, according to sources, discussions were held regarding the proposed Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh. The meeting is believed to have focused on finalising the list of new ministers, with special attention to regional and caste representation, as well as identifying a replacement for Chaudhary as the state BJP president.

The closed-door meeting is being seen as a crucial step in the party’s internal realignment ahead of upcoming bypolls and the 2027 assembly elections.

Chaudhary’s likely elevation to the cabinet has triggered discussions within the party over his replacement as the state BJP chief. The move is seen as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to prepare both the government and organisation for upcoming bypolls and the 2027 assembly elections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Delhi today is being viewed as politically significant. Party sources indicate that he will meet senior BJP leaders to finalise the names of those to be included in the cabinet. Both Deputy Chief Ministers—Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak—are already in Delhi, adding weight to speculation that key decisions are imminent.

The Cabinet reshuffle is expected to reflect a mix of political calculations, including caste balance, regional representation, and performance-based considerations. The BJP is reportedly aiming to reward loyal workers.