UP Cabinet okays 19 key proposals, including medical colleges and smart city projects

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved 19 proposals, including decisions related to agriculture, healthcare, industry and infrastructure.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters that wheat procurement in the state will take place from March 17 to June 15 at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal, as announced by the central government. A total of 6,500 procurement centres will be set up across the state by eight agencies, including the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The Cabinet also approved the free transfer of 14.05 acres of land from the Ballia district jail to the Medical Education Department for establishing a medical college.

Of this, 12.39 acres will be used for the college, while two acres will be developed into a memorial for freedom fighter Chittu Pandey, after whom the college may be named, he said.

In another decision, 4,570 square metres of land from the Government Agricultural School in Bulandshahr’s Balipura village will be transferred free of cost to the Medical Education Department for establishing a nursing college.

The Cabinet also approved the revised administrative and financial sanction for a 300-bed gynaecology block, including a 100-bed pediatric block, under Uttar Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences in Saifai, Etawah.

A major financial decision was taken regarding the withdrawal of physical stamp papers ranging from Rs 10,000 to 25,000 from circulation, Khanna said.