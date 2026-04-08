UP Cabinet hikes Shiksha Mitras’ honorarium

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday cleared a series of key decisions spanning education, welfare, and land rights, in moves seen as both administratively significant and politically timed ahead of the next electoral cycle.



In a major relief for education workers, the Cabinet approved a substantial increase in the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors. Briefing reporters, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said the monthly honorarium of Shiksha Mitras has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000, while part-time instructors will now receive Rs 17,000 instead of Rs 9,000. The revised payments will take effect from May 1.

Singh noted that the honorarium of Shiksha Mitras had earlier been increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000 in 2017 after the BJP came to power, and termed the latest revision another significant step. More than 27,000 part-time instructors working in government schools are expected to benefit from the decision.

In another major welfare measure, the Cabinet approved granting land ownership rights to over 12,000 families displaced during the time of Partition and settled in the state. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the decision involves amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, through the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (Second Amendment) 2026.

Under the revised provisions, eligible families will be entitled to ownership rights for land up to one acre, subject to conditions that the land is not under ceiling limits or classified as common-use categories such as grazing land or ponds. A total of 12,380 families across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur and Bijnor districts will benefit, including those eligible under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and certain Scheduled Tribe families.

The Cabinet also approved the purchase of 25 lakh tablets under the state’s digital empowerment programme. Khanna said nearly 60 lakh smartphones and tablets have already been distributed in earlier phases, and the fresh procurement aims to widen access to digital learning tools.

Further, a new medical college will be set up in Ballia under the ‘One District One Medical College’ initiative. The institution will be developed on land belonging to the prison department, with the district hospital integrated into the facility. Once infrastructure is completed, the college is expected to seek approval for 100 MBBS seats.

Officials said a total of 22 proposals were cleared, reflecting the government’s focus on expanding welfare measures and strengthening education and healthcare infrastructure across the state.