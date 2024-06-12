UP Cabinet approves Transfer Policy 2024-25

Lucknow: The Transfer Policy 2024-25 has been approved in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.The new policy mandates the transfer of all personnel in Group A, B, C, and D by June 30. Personnel who have served more than three years in a district or over seven years in a division will be reassigned. The policy aims to eliminate the pick-and-choose system by prioritising the removal of the longest-serving personnel first.

The Cabinet also announced a significant gift for lakhs of state government employees on the occasion. According to the announcement, the government employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 can benefit from the proposed salary hike from July 1 and January 1. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that according to the system that was in place till now, the employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 could not benefit from the salary hikes that was implemented from July 1 or January 1.