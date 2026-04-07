UP Cabinet approves historic honorarium hike for Shiksha Mitra and Instructors

Lucknow: Giving formal approval to the announcement made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a significant increase in the honorarium of Shiksha Mitra and part-time instructors. The decision is expected to directly benefit lakhs of education workers across the state and further strengthen the education system.

As per the proposal presented before the Cabinet, the monthly honorarium of Shiksha Mitra, which had been fixed at ₹10,000 in 2017, has now been increased to ₹18,000. Similarly, the honorarium of part-time instructors has been raised to ₹17,000 per month from the earlier ₹9,000. The revised honorarium will be applicable from April 2026.

This decision is estimated to impose an additional financial burden of more than ₹1475.27 crore on the state government. It was taken in line with the Chief Minister’s announcement during the first session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2026. It has also been clarified that the revised honorarium will be payable for 11 months in a year.

Providing details of the Cabinet decision, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh stated that there are currently 1,42,929 Shiksha Mitra working in the state. Out of these, 1,29,332 Shiksha Mitra were receiving honorarium under the central government’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in a 60:40 funding ratio. A proposal will be sent to the Government of India for the central share under the scheme.

He added, in case approval is not received, the additional expenditure of ₹1138.12 crore arising from the increased honorarium will be borne by the state government.

The remaining 13,597 Shiksha Mitra, whose honorarium is entirely funded by the state government, will involve an additional expenditure of ₹119.65 crore, which will also be borne by the state.

Sandeep Singh further stated that part-time instructors have also been given major relief. Their honorarium, fixed at ₹9,000 in 2017, has now been increased to ₹17,000 per month.

At present, 24,717 part-time instructors are working in 13,769 upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh. This increase will result in an additional financial burden of ₹217.50 crore on the state government.

He clarified that the revised honorarium will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and the enhanced amount will be included in the payments to be made in May.